Nalgonda echoes with national anthem every morning

At the stroke of 8.30 am, Nalgonda stands for Jana Gana Mana

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:19 pm

Nalgonda: Nalgonda started echoing with the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” at 8.30 am from public address systems system set up by Janaganamana Utsav Samithi on Saturday.

Commuters and the general public were caught by surprise at 8.30 am when the national anthem was played at several junctions. Needless to say, they stopped their vehicles and people stood still respecting the national anthem.

The samithi set up sound systems in 12 places – Vivekananda statue, Rajiv Gandhi statue, NTR statue, NG College, Clock Tower centre, Nethaji statue, Pullareddy sweet shop, Savarkar Nagar, Ramalayam, Shivaji Nagar, Maisaiah statue and Chandamama towers to play “Jana Gana Mana” every morning. The objective behind the move is to instill a sense of national spirit among the people.

Speaking to Telangana Today, samithi general secretary Kolanupaka Ravvi said the samithi had actually decided to launch the programme a year ago but held it back on account of elections and Covid-19 pandemic. “The people of Nalgonda will spend 58 seconds paying their respect to the national anthem when it was played at 8.30 am daily through the public address systems,” he said.

Ravvi said that a minute before the national anthem is played, a brief audio about national leaders would be played as an alert. “We have also requested the Superintendent of Police to depute a police constable at the junctions at 8.30 am every day,” he added.

