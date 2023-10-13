New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Bangladesh found themselves in trouble early on as Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson had them reeling at 56 for four in the 13th over, after Litton Das was dismissed in the very first ball of the match.

Chennai: New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets to register their third successive win in the ICC World Cup here on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh scored 245 for nine. The Kiwis chased down the target with 43 balls to spare.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell made 78 and 89 respectively.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40 off 51 balls) then forged a partnership of 96 runs for the fifth wicket with his seasoned teammate Mushfiqur Rahim (66 off 75) as Bangladesh moved to 156 in the 30th over, when Ferguson sent back the former to pick up his third wicket.

Matt Henry, then, removed Mushfiqur to close in on Bangladesh’s tail.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 245 for 9 in 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 66, Shakib Al Hasan 40, Mahmudullah 41 not out; Lockie Ferguson 3/49).

New Zealand: 248 for 2 in 42.5 overs (Kane Williamson 78 retired hurt, Daryl Mitchell 89 not out).