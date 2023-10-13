| Cwc 2023 New Zealand Opts To Bowl Vs Bangladesh As Williamson Returns

CWC 2023: New Zealand opts to bowl vs Bangladesh as Williamson returns

By PTI Published Date - 01:56 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Chennai: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their third World Cup match here on Friday.

Kane Williamson is back to lead the Kiwis after missing the opening two matches to regain match fitness following his recovery from a knee injury that he suffered during IPL 2023. He happens to be the only change for New Zealand, replacing Will Young.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh also made a change, bringing in Mahmudullah for Mahedi Hasan.

New Zealand won both their matches to sit in the second position in the points table, while Bangladesh won one and lost one in their opening two games of the ODI showpiece.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.