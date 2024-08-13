Newborn found dead on Godavari karakatta at Bhadrachalam

The locals who spotted the male child wrapped in plastic sheets informed police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 10:10 PM

Representational Image.

Kothagudem: A newborn child was found dead on Godavari karakatta near the old bridge at Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday. The locals who spotted the male child wrapped in plastic sheets informed police.

The child was said to be thrown down on the rocks below by unidentified persons from above the bridge and that led to the infant’s death. Police shifted the infant’s dead body to the Government Area Hospital mortuary.