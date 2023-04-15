Newborn infant girl found abandoned in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:25 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

just born infant is being shifted to hospital at Kyasaram in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: Some unidentified miscreants have abandoned a just-born baby girl at Kysaram village of Patancheru Mandal on Friday.

Upon seeing the infant crying, the locals have informed the health workers and Police. The infant was rescued and taken to Area Hospital Patancheru for treatment. Later, she was taken to Mother and Child Care Hospital in Sangareddy.

The doctors attending to the baby said that the infant was healthy. Meanwhile, the Police were on the job to trace the miscreants who abandoned the baby there.

