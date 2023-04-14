Telangana: NGO installs incinerators for sanitary napkins in Govt schools

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 04:41 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Sangareddy: Aiming at the properl disposal of used sanitary napkins, Hyderabad-based NGO Junior Chamber International (JCI) has come forward to set up incinerators at government schools in Sangareddy district.

As the first step towards their goal, the JCI got installed an incinerator at the Zilla Parishad High School in Yeddumailaram village of Kandi Mandal on Thursday. Speaking to Telangana Today, JCI member Shyam Sunder Modani said they took up the effort a couple of years ago to install incinerators in government schools across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They had installed incinerators in 100 schools so far.

As part of the work, Shyam Sunder said they had decided to install the incinerators in government schools in Sangareddy following the request of the Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF), a Sangareddy-based NGO that was setting up libraries in government schools of the district.

In the next couple of months, they would install incinerators in ZPHS Gonguluru, Nizampet, Hanmanthraopet and other schools. They were ready to install the incinerators in more schools in the days to come, he said, adding that their sole motto was disposal of sanitary napkins in a proper way to keep the premises of educational institutions clean.

Apart from installing incinerators, the NGO is taking up a number of social activities such as performing surgeries for eye patients.