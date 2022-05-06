Newly Opened Hyd Selfie Museum Super Liked by Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Situated at Shamirpet, India’s first selfie museum is now open in Hyderabad. Hyd Selfie Museum is all about eye-popping, colourful and interactive sets where you can click selfies and photographs. With almost 20 intriguing sets, Hyd Selfie Museum offers a different and fun thing to do in Hyderabad. The selfie museum is open every day from 12:30 PM to 11:00 PM. The selfie passes are available from INR 300 (for 30 minutes) onwards. There are also group packages for those visiting with friends and families.

You can run your imagination free in the millionaire bedroom, jump in the colourful ball pit, pose in everyone’s childhood favourite barbie’s box, go back to the 19th century in the London telephone booth or the retro cassette set, or click a coveted photo in the donut wall set. The museum offers photo opportunities to visitors that you will not find anywhere else in the area. It is also gaining popularity as a venue for maternity shoots, baby shoots, proposals, etc. Many people who visit the selfie museum are using the sets to get their shoots done, at a decent price.

They Hyd Selfie Museum can also be enjoyed as a day trip since it is located in the Punjabi Haveli Dhaba campus. Based on the hip punjabi fun and frolic theme, Punjabi Haveli Dhaba is decked in bright and cheerful colours and also offers umpteen photo corners and is one of the best Punjabi Dhaba around Hyderabad. When you visit the selfie museum, you can enjoy a mouth-watering lunch or dinner at the dhaba and make a day picnic of it. Hyd selfie museum has been created to make it a fun place for all – friends, families, couples or elderly people.

Hyd Selfie Museum is owned and operated by Rahul Anand – Roli Anand, the husband wife duo who brought the concept of pre-wedding shoot studio to South India. They own Hashtag Studios which was South India’s first pre-wedding shoot studio. It gained such high popularity that it became the founding stone for many other pre-wedding studios in Hyderabad. “We are very excited about the selfie museum as we look forward to bringing such new concepts where people can have fun and create memorable photographs”, says Rahul Anand. Talking about operations of the selfie museum he adds, “We allow only 6 to 8 people at a time which ensures that everyone has their personal space to click photographs at ease. Since there are limited slots, advance booking is accepted. We also have highly trained staff who assists and helps in clicking photographs. The sets are regularly sanitised keeping in mind the current situation. Come and experience this unique world with us.” Rahul says, “There is a selfie crazy friend in every group! For those, we plan to rent out the space for birthday parties and other personal events where you can come, click photographs, have fun and eat delicious food.” Visitors can check more details on www.hydselfiemuseum.in

