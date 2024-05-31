NEWME expands in Telangana with largest retail store in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall

NEWME recently gained significant visibility when its stylish collection was featured on MTV Splitsvilla, a show popular among Gen Z viewers. This exposure has further cemented the brand’s appeal among its target demographic.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: NEWME, noted fashion-tech brand for Gen Z women, has announced its expansion in Telangana by launching its largest retail store in India at Sarath City Mall, Hitec City, Hyderabad.

Located on the lower ground floor, this is NEWME’s fifth retail store in the country and first in the City of Nawabs. The store boasts an expansive carpet area of 5,000 sq. ft., designed around the captivating theme of Girl Dome, featuring vibrant and innovative interiors that resonate with the brand’s young and dynamic audience.

Also Read National conference in Hyderabad addresses escalating Liver disease epidemic in India

As part of the grand opening, NEWME is offering an exclusive 25 percent discount to all its customers for the first three days, ending Sunday, June 2. Sumit Jasoria, CEO and Co-Founder, NEWME, said, “Hyderabad has always been close to our hearts with its vibrant culture and dynamic consumer demographic. With data at the core of our business, we see a significant percentage of our online shoppers ordering from this city. To cater to it we have launched our biggest retail store in India, right in the heart of Hyderabad.”

“With our focus on strengthening our omni channel presence, in the next 12-15 months, we are planning to expand into Indore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon Kolkata, Guwahati, and other tier 1 and 2 cities in India and will continue to launch such large carpet-format stores and the best in-store shopping experience for our consumers. In the coming years, we wish to become India’s largest fashion-tech brand for Gen Z and increase our product offerings, catering not only to the Indian market but also making our mark globally,” he added.

NEWME recently gained significant visibility when its stylish collection was featured on MTV Splitsvilla, a show popular among Gen Z viewers. This exposure has further cemented the brand’s appeal among its target demographic.

In addition to Hyderabad, NEWME has recently opened stores in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chandigarh, each designed with the shopping preferences of Gen Z in mind.

These stores go beyond mere retail spaces, offering creative and ‘Instagrammable’ environments that cater to the digital-native consumer. NEWME’s exclusive designs, inspired by global fashion trends, are available to the customers through the brand’s retail stores, app, and website.

These latest and most trending styles always reach NEWME customers first, ensuring they stay ahead of the fashion curve, a statement from the company said. NEWME is transforming the Indian fast-fashion landscape by consistently launching over 500 new and trendy designs each week.

The brand leverages technology to streamline its supply chain, ensuring it can offer fashionable items at affordable prices. This strategic approach has been key to NEWME’s growth, earning immense customer love and success across both online and offline channels, the press release added.