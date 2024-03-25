National conference in Hyderabad addresses escalating Liver disease epidemic in India

This alarming statistic constitutes 18.3 percent of the global tally of 2 million deaths attributed to liver-related ailments.

25 March 2024

Hyderabad: Liver diseases are spreading like an epidemic in India with one out of every five adults getting affected. Liver-related deaths in India have reached a staggering figure of 2, 68,580 (3.17 percent of all deaths) per year contributing to 18.3 percent of global 2 million liver-related deaths, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals, said.

Addressing over 500 senior faculty, surgeons, liver specialists and medicos at a national conference titled ‘Bridge the gap-Liver chapter’ held in Hyderabad on Monday, the Dr Pavan Gorukanti pointed out that said understanding and refining our knowledge on various kinds of liver diseases like viral hepatitis, fatty Liver, liver fibrosis/cirrhosis is very important.

“Our state-of-the-art department of Medical Gastroenterology has set new standards in patient care, research, and education in the field of gastroenterology and hepatology. The Medical Gastroenterology and Liver Services, Yashoda Hospitals, Hitech City, has integrated latest advancements in medical technology, multidisciplinary collaboration, and patient-centered care to address complex needs of individuals,” says Dr. Pavan Gorukanti Director, Yashoda group of hospitals.

With liver diseases posing significant health burden, the conference addressed pressing health issues like fatty liver, viral hepatitis, cirrhosis and liver failure.

Panelists and presenters discussed in detail about different approaches to hepatitis, and state-of-the-art therapeutics to tailor treatment strategies for individual patients, promising improved outcomes. Given the phenomenal rise of fatty liver disease, the conference high-lighted the strategies for prevention, early detection and management of complications, the doctors said.

Team of doctors Dr Naveen Polavarapu, Dr Santosh Enaganti, K.S. Somasekhar Rao, Dr Gopi Srikanth and Dr. Sharathchandra Gorantla, were some of the leading Medical Gastroenterologist who participated in the program.