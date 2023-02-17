| News In Brief From Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:27 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

SCR extends summer special trains:

To clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) extended the run of 18 special trains, Tirupati – Akola, Akola – Tirupati, Purna – Tirupati, Tirupati – Purna, Hyderabad – Narsapur, Narsapur – Tirupati, Hyderabad – Tirupati , Tirupati – Hyderabad, Vijayawada – Nagarsol, Nagarsol – Vijayawada.

The other trains extended are Kakinada – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Kakinada, Machilipatnam – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Machilipatnam, Tirupati – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Tirupati, Machilipatnam – Tirupati and Tirupati – Machilipatnam. These special trains are extended from March 10 to June 1.

Date Extended:

The Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society on Friday extended the last date for receipt of online applications for admissions into first year intermediate courses into Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Colleges of Excellence for the academic year 2023-24 till February 20.

Students will be admitted on the basis of the merit secured in the TTWRCOECET- 23. For more details, visit the website https://www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/.

STEM:

A free online programme to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue academic careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is now open for registration to students in India for the first time.

Not-for-profit organisation We Speak Science has launched the programme in partnership with insendi, a Study Group company. Registration is open to 300 students and the programme will officially commence on February 27.

To qualify, students should demonstrate an interest in STEM and can enrol at https://wespeakscience.com/enrol/.

Workshop:

Instructional Media Centre (IMC), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), is organising a workshop on e-content production techniques for faculty members from February 20 to 27.

The workshop has been designed to help participants improve their content creation skills and develop a better understanding of the e-content landscape.

MANUU Vice Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan will preside over the inaugural session and Registrar Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed will also address.