News updates of educational, recruitment, entrance test in Telangana

Check out news about Courts and the Constitution conference, TSPSC recruitments, TS PECET entrance test in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:54 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: The 4th edition of the Courts and the Constitution conference is being organised by the editorial team of the ‘Law and Other Things’ Blog in collaboration with the Centre for Constitutional Law, Policy & Good Governance, NALSAR University of Law, and the School for Policy and Governance, Azim Premji University on March 11 and 12.

The conference envisages an annual exercise of examining the major constitutional law developments. Notable speakers for the conference include Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Judge, Supreme Court of India, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, and Council for Social Development, New Delhi, Distinguished Professor Dr. Kalpana Kannabiran.

Hall Tickets:

Candidates who applied for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) in Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department can download their hall tickets from the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ from Friday.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the computer-based recruitment test on March 15 and 16.

Notification:

A notification for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2023 will be issued on March 13 and online applications will commence from March 15. The last date for submission of application form without a late fee is May 6.

Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website from May 26 and physical tests will be held from June 1 to 10. More details at https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/.