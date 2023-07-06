Newslaundry, Confluence Media file defamation suit against Karma News in Delhi HC

Newslaundry and Confluence Media told a bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri that Karma News referred to them as 'Khalistani terrorists' and falsely associated them with PFI

07:00 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

New Delhi: Digital news platforms Newslaundry and Confluence Media have filed a defamation case in the Delhi High Court against Kerala-based news platform Karma News.

Newslaundry and Confluence Media told a bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri that Karma News referred to them as ‘Khalistani terrorists’ and falsely associated them with the Popular Front of India (PFI). According to the plaintiffs, they had collaborated with The News Minute and the Kerala Media Academy to organise a media event called “Cutting South 2023”.

However, Karma News launched a series of stories against the event, spreading misinformation and making baseless claims. Among the allegations made by Karma News were that the plaintiffs intended to divide India with the help of China, that the event was part of a larger terrorist movement, and that the event organisers were ‘Khalistani terrorists’.

Meanwhile, the Karma News agreed not to publish or broadcast any reports containing such allegations until the next hearing. The court issued notice to Karma News and YouTube and scheduled the next hearing for August. In their lawsuit, Newslaundry and Confluence Media argued that the name “Cutting South 2023” did not imply any intention to divide anything.

They explained that the name was derived from the phrase ‘Cutting Chai’, which signifies a tea with added flavours and is intended to convey nostalgia, familiarity, truth, and comfort. The suit highlighted that the allegations made by Karma News could severely damage their reputation and sought an injunction order, a written apology, and Rs 2 crore in damages.