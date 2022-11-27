‘Nexa Music’ Season 2 launches their third song ‘Fever of Love’

Featuring the American-Indian musician and actor Monica Dogra, it is composed by music composer Mickey McCleary after the success of ‘Rollercoaster’ and ‘I Can’t Do This Anymore’.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:41 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: The second season of ‘Nexa Music’, spearheaded by global icon AR Rahman has been in motion as Maruti Suzuki India Limited follows the tremendous success of Season 1. Taking the anticipation one step further Nexa Music is back with a bang with their second headliner song making it the third release, ‘Fever of Love’.

‘Fever of Love’ is a celebration of love that will make everybody dance on its beats making it the most sensuous song of the season with its groovy upbeat lyrics and catchy music. The music video of the song has just dropped and it is already trending due to its catchy tune and enticing visuals.

The video showcases Monica crashing into a dreamy party land, dancing her heart out. Her melodious voice has never has failed to disappoint her fans throughout. The song has a free-spirit vibe and it blends in beautifully with the vision that will instantly put you in a party mode!

Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Nexa Music’ is an Indie Original English music property that celebrates original English music artistes in the country. It has been designed as a platform for young, upcoming artistes to showcase their music on a larger scale.

Season 2 has been a massive celebration, as the hunt for this season’s winners received a whopping 2,554 entries out of which, 24 talents will be shortlisted and mentored by AR Rahman. Furthermore, 4 amazing voices will be named as super winners of ‘Nexa Music Season 2’.