Mani Ratnam’s blockbuster ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ now available on Prime Video

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:33 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

After offering Early Access movie rentals of the blockbuster film ‘Ponniyan Selvan 1’ across four south languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, Prime Video has now announced the release of the Hindi dub version for ‘Early Access’.

Featuring brilliant music composed by AR Rahman, this historical drama dives into the Chola dynasty’s power conflicts as Emperor Sundara Chola’s health declines. Starting today, this visually stunning period film is available to rent and stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, and Parthiban. Prime members in India and more than 240 other countries and territories will be able to stream the film from November 26 onwards.

‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ is Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece historical drama from 2022 and is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s book of the same name. Set in Thanjavur in the 10th century. Vandiyathevan (Karthi) sets out to cross the Chola land to deliver a message from Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan (Vikram). Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) tries to make peace in the government while vassals and minor chieftains plan to overthrow the throne. When a comet with a long tail shows up, it means that trouble is coming.

