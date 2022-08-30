Mittpalli Surender’s lyrics pack a punch

Published Date - 05:26 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Hyderabad: Millions of people find their livelihood in the cinema industry which always welcomes talented individuals. One such individual is Mittpalli Surender, who has carved out a niche in the field writing lyrics.

In the many years he has been in industry, Mittpalli Surender has worked for films like Rajanna, Love story, Virata Parvam, George Reddy, Chor Bazaar, Dhairyam, Non Stop, Bhikku Rathod, Anaganaga Oka Chitram, Monagadu, etc.

Some of his lyrical works were also part of well-known films like Jai Telangana and Poru Telangana. Talking about his foray writing songs, Warangal born Surender shared, “I was inspired by chief minister’s K Chandrashekar Rao’s speech and began working for the Telangana Agitation and organising events whenever required. One of my songs, Janani Janani Jai Telangana had a particularly strong impact on listeners and was a big hit.” The Telugu lyricist has now started a YouTube channel Mittapalli studio to support upcoming artistes.

“My first song was Navamasalu Mosina Thalli, an audio cassette that was released in 2003 and was very successful. Three years later, I wrote another song, Maa Uri Punadi Rallu which gave me widespread exposure in Telangana,” added Surender. Instead of sticking to tried-and-tested method of writing lyrics, Surender developed his own style after much thought on the matter.

“Everyone has their own writing and singing style, most people chose a folk style to represent Telangana’s culture. However, I experimented with a western way which could attract a wide audience from abroad,” said Mittpalli Surender, who is a recipient of the Nandi Award. Although, he is most popular for his Telugu film songs, Surender doesn’t believe in restricting himself.

“Songs composition and music both play significant roles. I don’t think that writers should only write for the film industry. I have also written music for a news channel which became very popular and gained people’s attention. I thank my friend and music director Suresh Bobbili for supporting me in this journey,” said Surender who has collaborated with AR Rahman and Gautham Vasudev Menon on Telangana Jagruthi Bathukamma.