Next decade belongs to India: CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Confederation of Indian Industry president Sanjiv Bajaj said the country could be one of the major manufacturing hubs for the world

Hyderabad: Stating that next decade belonged to India, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president Sanjiv Bajaj said the country could be one of the major manufacturing hubs for the world.

Addressing at the CII Southern Region’s summit on “South India@100: Going Beyond Boundaries” here on Friday, he said the top developments in the next 25 years would be physical and digital infrastructure. Climate Change was going to have major impact on many businesses, he said.

Amidst global geopolitical uncertainty and inflation, there lies an opportunity for the Indian Industry. The increasing adoption of digital technologies could also transform the global value chains, with companies using blockchain, AI, and other technologies to enhance supply chain transparency, improve efficiency, and reduce costs, he added.

Chairperson, CII –Southern Region Chairperson Suchitra Ella said that India has been making great strides in improving its ecosystem for Innovation, which was evident in its improvement in the Global Innovation Index.

Several Governments were encouraging their industries to relocate their production lines to alternate

geographies. This situation presented a huge opportunity for India to attract investments and create global scale manufacturing infrastructure that can not only fulfill domestic demands but be the ‘factory’ to the world, she said.

Meanwhile, Volvo Group India president and Managing Director Kamal Bali and Chandra Textiles Private Limited Managing Director Dr R Nandini have been elected as Chairman and Deputy Chairperson of CII Southern Region respectively for the year 2023-24, said a press release.