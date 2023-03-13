CII Andhra Pradesh elects new office-bearers for 2023-24

The newly constituted State Council of Confederation of Indian Industry at a meeting elected its new office-bearers

Visakhapatnam: The newly constituted State Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a meeting here on Monday elected its new office-bearers for the year 2023-24.

Dr M Lakshmi Prasad, Managing Director, Sujay Biotech Pvt Ltd, has assumed office as the Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh for 2023-24. He is also a Technical Director of Sri Biotech Lanka Pvt. Ltd., Sri Lanka; Technical Consultant of Hatton Plantations, Sri Lanka; Consultant for United Breweries Group, Karnataka; Vaidehi group, Karnataka; GMR Industries, Sugar division, Andhra Pradesh; NSL Sugars, Telangana; Ambrosia Horticulture Ltd., Karnataka and Afri Asia Outsourcing services, India & Malaysia. He has published 4 International Papers and 12 National Papers for his credit.

Dr V Murali Krishna, Managing Director, Vizag Hospitals & Cancer Research (P) Ltd takes over as Vice Chairman for 2023-24.

He is a Senior Surgical Oncologist with over 20 years of experience in the management of Cancers & a Cancer Hospital, the first exclusive Cancer Hospital in this North-Andhra Region.

CII Andhra Pradesh on the occasion conducted a chat with Ms Suchitra Ella, Chairperson, CII Southern Region & Co-Founder and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd and a Session on India@75: Accelerating Andhra Pradesh Growth Momentum: Resurgence through Competitiveness, Sustainability, Technology today at Hotel Novotel, Visakhapatnam.

Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, Director General, Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam, Dr Jayesh Barve Principal – Controls, Optimization & Digital, GE Global Research, Bangalore, N Gopalakrishnan, Factory Manager & EHS Head, Isuzu Motors India Pvt Ltd, Sunil David, Consultant – Digital Technology, G S Shiv Kumar, Past Chairman CII Andhra Pradesh & Chief Executive Officer, Maple Software Pvt Ltd, Divya Sharma, Executive Director, Climate Group, Tarun Jami Founder, GreenJams, Neeraj Sarda, outgoing Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh & Deputy Managing Director, Sarda Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd addressed the meeting sessions.