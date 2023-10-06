Next-gen customers massively adopting online shopping: Amazon India official

He said that fashion and beauty are seeing a huge demand while mobile phones, electronics, and home and kitchen appliances have been the all-time favourite choices of customers.

By PTI Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

New Delhi: Customers in the age group of 11 to 26 years are massively adopting online shopping, a senior e-commerce firm Amazon official said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Amazon Xperience Arena’, Amazon Fashion India, Vice President, Saurabh Srivastava said that the company is seeing a trend of customers across segments moving towards premium products.Amazon Fashion is a business unit under Amazon India.

“GenZ, what we call the next generation, customers 11 to 26 years old, they are adopting online shopping in a big way,” he said.

The company organised ‘Amazon Xperience Arena’ at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce to give a preview of its festive season sale, Amazon Great India Festival (AGIF) starting October 8.

The company will open up early access for its paid subscribers from October 7 onwards.

“There are few trends…emerging that we are focused on. Customers across segments are looking for premium products. We are seeing a clear trend of premiumisation,” Srivastava said.

He said that fashion and beauty are seeing a huge demand while mobile phones, electronics, and home and kitchen appliances have been the all-time favourite choices of customers.

In the company’s AGIF 2022, which started on September 22, 2022, 80 per cent of its customers hailed from tier 2 and smaller cities. Mobiles and accessories saw strong double-digit growth in AGIF 2022 season compared to Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2021 and 5 times higher as compared to average business days.

Srivastava said that the business growth registered during last year’s festive season sale has become business as usual and the company expects to touch a new peak during the upcoming AGIF 2023.

E-commerce companies were estimated to have generated a total sale of around Rs 40,000 crore during the first phase of the festive season sales.

A recent report by the market research firm projects online sales during the upcoming festive season to grow by 18-20 per cent and touch Rs 90,000 crore this year.