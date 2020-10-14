Neymar goes past Ronaldo to become 2nd highest goal-scorer for Brazil

The goals took Neymar to 64 international strikes, two more than Ronaldo but still well behind Pele’s record of 77.

Montevideo: Neymar scored a hat-trick to become the second highest scorer in Brazil’s history as the Copa America champions won 4-2 away to 10-man Peru in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Joaquin Correa scored the winner 11 minutes from time as Argentina labored to a 2-1 victory over Bolivia to maintain their 100% record after two matches.

Peru twice took the lead through Andre Carrillo and a heavily deflected strike from Renato Tapia, but two controversial Neymar penalties, an injury time third and a close range strike from Richarlison maintained the Selecao’s winning start to qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Carrillo opened the scoring on six minutes with a dipping volley from 20 yards after latching onto Marquinhos’s weak clearance.

Peru Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese then denied Firmino from point blank range after he seemed certain to tap home from Richarlison’s cushioned header.

Brazil dominated the ball but Peru’s pacey forwards looked dangerous on the counter-attack and visiting goalkeeper Weverton had to be alert to keep out a shot from Christofer Gonzales.

But Neymar sent Gallese the wrong way from the spot after Yoshimar Yotun was penalised for tugging his shirt in the box.

Out of nowhere, Tapia’s speculative long-range strike took a wicked deflection off Rodrigo Caio and wrong-footed Weverton on 59 minutes.

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina earned a second narrow victory in a row following Thursday’s 1-0 win over Ecuador.

Marcelo Moreno Martins had given hosts Bolivia a deserved lead but Argentina scored a fortuitous equaliser through Lautaro Martinez.

Ecuador totally dominated Uruguay in a 4-2 victory in Quito.

Luis Suarez scored his record-extending 61st and 62nd goals for Uruguay with a pair of late

penalties that were no more than a consolation.

Radamel Falcao scored an injury time equaliser as Colombia salvaged a point in a 2-2 draw in Chile.