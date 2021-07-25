NGO distributes groceries to flood-hit families in Mancherial

Raghunath Verabelli Foundation distributed groceries to 100 families affected by floods

Mancherial: Raghunath Verabelli Foundation, a Mancherial-based voluntary organisation distributed groceries to 100 families affected by floods in Mancherial on Sunday.

Former MP G Vivek Venkateswamy was the chief guest at the event. He was joined by BJP district president Verabelli Raghunath Rao. Vivek criticised the government for “failing to take preventive measures” even as the State was registering heavy rains for a few days in a row. He said that residents of multiple colonies in Mancherial town suffered losses after rainwater entered their homes recently. He demanded that the government extend compensation to families who were hit by the deluge at the earliest.

BJP party’s town president Vangapalli Venkateshwar Rao, leaders Boyini Harikrishna, Gajula Prabhakar, Ponuganti Ranga Rao, Rajnish Jain, Tula Anjaneyulu, Rachakonda Satyanarayana, Amirishetti Raju, Pachcha Venkateshwarlu, Dayakar, Tarun, Satheesh and many activists were present.

