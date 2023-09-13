| Ngo Seva Bharathi Partners With Spmcil To Empower Women With Self Rmployment

Hyderabad: NGO Seva Bharathi in association with Security Printing Press Hyderabad (SPMCIL) launched the 12th batch of self-employment opportunities for women at the Skill Development Center, Bowenpally here on Tuesday.

SPMCIL Chief General Manager Srikara Pradhan and General Manager Durga Prasad Achanta were chief guests for the programme. SPMCIL was supporting the programme under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikara Pradhan said, “They have been providing CSR financial support to Seva Bharati for the last two years and their services are truly commendable.”

Seva Bharathi Director (Medical and Skill Development) Kuldeep Saxena said Seva Bharati maintains two medical clinics for the poor, 40 hostels in terms of education, and many services in terms of social and self-help. This training will serve to provide self-help employment to 90 women in the 12th batch.