NGWF comes to rescue of flood victims in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:04 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Members of NGWF, Mancherial chapter, feed the flood victims in Mancherial on Saturday.

Mancherial: Members of Narisena Global Women Forum (NGWF), Mancherial chapter, continued its charity for victims of recent floods by providing food, bread, fruits and bedsheets in different parts of the district for the third day on Saturday.

Kasam Shiva Keerthi, president of the chapter, said that they distributed bread, bananas and bedsheets, towels to around 1,500 victims of NTR Nagar, Ramnagar and old-age home Ananda Nilayam and in Mancherial district headquarters and Velala village in Jaipur mandal during the three days, as per an advise by Latha Botla, founder of the voluntary organisation. She stated that they raised funds with the help of members of the chapter, donors and philanthropists of the district for the cause.

The president requested donors to come forward to help the needy in this worst situation caused by the floods. She thanked those who extended their cooperation to the gesture. She stated that they were planning to distribute groceries kits to the victims soon. Bhavana Rohini, Latha Boppu, Deepa Edidineni and many others took part in the initiative.

NGWF is a Hyderabad based international voluntary organization is known for serving the needy. The members of the organisation won laurels for feeding the patients of Covid-19 by providing nutritious and sumptuous meal.