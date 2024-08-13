NI-MSME awarded with Accreditation Certificate on completion of NSCSTI process

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 03:16 PM

Hyderabad: National Institute for MSME (NI-MSME), an organisation of Ministry of MSME, Government of India, has been awarded with Accreditation Certificate on the successful completion on National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions (NSCSTI) process in recognition of excellent services in the field of promotion and development of MSMEs.

The assessment was made based on the inspection of all standard operating procedures and methodologies followed by the Institute at different levels. The team from Capacity Building Commission (CBC) & ICARE conducted On-site assessment and awarded the Certificate of Accreditation with the grading of UTKRISHT, a 3 Star Rating.

During the Civil Services Training Institutions (CSTI) Convention, Director General, ni-msme has received the Accreditation Certificate from Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

National Institute for MSME (ni-msme) has been playing a major role in the field of Entrepreneurship & Skill Development for providing pro-business environment to foster the progress of MSMEs towards success and prosperity.