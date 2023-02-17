NIA arrests funds provider in Hyderabad terror conspiracy case

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi unit, which is investigating the Hyderabad terror conspiracy case, had arrested one more person – Abdul Kareem (39), on charges of funding Rs.40 lakh to Abdul Zahed, the prime suspect, to carry out subversive activities in the city.

The terror case was initially booked by the Hyderabad Special Investigation Team (SIT) and subsequently transferred to the NIA, which rearrested suspects on charges of planning terror attacks in Hyderabad last October, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Zahed, has been accused of being involved in other terror-related cases in Hyderabad and had recruited several youths including Mohd. Sameeuddin, Maaz Hasan Farooq, and others on the directions of alleged Pakistan-based handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the NIA had said in its First Information Report.

Zahed was earlier arrested for his alleged involvement in a suicide bomb case in 2005 but was released in 2017 for lack of evidence.

According to the NIA, Zahed conspired with his gang members to carry out terror activities including blasts and lone-wolf attacks in Hyderabad to create terror based on the instructions of his handlers from Pakistan.

Further investigation also indicated that Zahed had received hand grenades from his handlers allegedly based in neighbouring county and was planning to hurl them at public gatherings and processions in the city to create communal tension, the NIA alleged.

The Union Home Ministry while directing the NIA to file a case against the suspect said the centre had received information that Zahed, conspired with his gang members as per the instructions of terror handlers based in neighbouring country to carry out terror activities including blast and lone-wolf attacks in Hyderabad.