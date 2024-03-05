NIA raids multiple States in Bengaluru LeT Prison radicalisation case

The agency reportedly seized a host of digital devices and incriminating documents, along with cash.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 March 2024, 08:12 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency carried out raids in different States, including in Telangana, as part of its probe into the Bengaluru Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Prison radicalisation case.

The agency reportedly seized a host of digital devices and incriminating documents, along with cash.

Also Read NIA chargesheets two more accused in Naxal Magadh Zone revival case

Teams of the NIA officials swooped down at the premises of suspects in various places across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, Gujarat and West Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday.

They recovered 25 mobile phones, six laptops and four storage devices, besides various incriminating documents, and cash, apart from the currency notes of various countries.

In July last year, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five men who were allegedly in possession of seven country-made pistols and 45 live bullets.

The men were allegedly radicalized in prison by T Nasir, an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative who was arrested in 2009 in connection with a series of blasts attempted in Bengaluru and lodged in prison in Karnataka.

The NIA took over the case in December 2023.