Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Arrests Muzammil Shareef | Bengaluru News

The agency seized digital devices and cash, and is intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend the suspects.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 01:20 PM

Muzammil Shareef, a key figure in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, has been apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following extensive raids across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. The agency seized digital devices and cash, and is intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend the suspects.

Watch: