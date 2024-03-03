NIA chargesheets two more accused in Naxal Magadh Zone revival case

On February 2, the NIA chargesheeted two other persons in the case relating to attempts by the proscribed organisation to revive violent naxalism in the Magadh zone.

By ANI Updated On - 3 March 2024, 05:56 PM

Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more accused, including a prominent Politburo member of the banned outfit, in the CPI (Maoist) or Naxal Magadh zone revival case, the agency on Sunday.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Patna, Bihar, the agency has named Pramod Mishra alias Sohan Da alias Vanbihari Ji alias Doctor Saab alias Janardan alias Dada alias Baba Ji, of Aurangabad district, and Anil Yadav alias Ankush alias Lavkush of Gaya district of Bihar.

Also Read NIA arrests key conspirator in RSS leader’s murder case from Mumbai airport

On February 2, the NIA chargesheeted two other persons in the case relating to attempts by the proscribed organisation to revive violent naxalism in the Magadh zone.

In the present chargesheet, Pramod Kumar, a key Politburo member, has been charged under sections 120B, 121A of Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 18(B), 20, 38 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, while his associate, Anil Yadav, has been charged under sections 120B, 121A of IPC and Sections 17, 18, 20, 38 and 40 of UA (P) Act 1967.

Both have criminal cases registered against them under various sections of the IPC, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and UA (P) Act. Pramod Mishra had 39 cases registered against him in various Police Stations in districts of Aurangabad and Gaya, in addition to six cases in Jharkhand and two in Kaimur area.

Anil Yadav had six cases against him in various police stations in the districts of Aurangabad and Gaya.

NIA investigations have revealed that Mishra was involved in promoting and propagating Maoist ideology, for which he was also motivating and recruiting cadres in his area.

Besides, he was raising funds and organising meetings of the old naxal cadres. Anil Yadav, a Sub-Zonal Committee Member and an active cadre of the outfit, was actively involved in raising funds through the collection of levy from Brick Kiln owners and contractors.

Investigations in the case had been initiated by the NIA on September 26, 2023 and the agency had found that these two accused, along with Rohit Rai, Pramod Yadav and others, had conducted a meeting in Mahi village of Aurangabad on June 8, 2023.

The meeting was aimed at the organisation’s revival in Magadh zone and collection of levy from business establishments, contractors, toll plazas and other such entities for strengthening the CPI (Maoist) activities.

Acting on Mishra’s directions, the remaining three accused and others were engaged in motivating and recruiting more cadres to carry out illegal and violent activities to further their unlawful and nefarious designs & plans, as per NIA investigations.

They were actively promoting the outfit’s ideology and carrying out unlawful activities intended to disrupt peace and public order.