Niall Horan’s new studio album ‘The Show’ is out now

Horan has also shared the official video for the album’s title track.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: Chart-topping global superstar Niall Horan has just released ‘The Show’, his third studio album, via Capitol Records. Revealing the immense growth and life experience he’s gained since 2020’s ‘Heartbreak Weather’ – an album made in his early 20s – the result is a deeply felt and endlessly spellbinding statement on following your heart to its absolute truth.

Horan has also shared the official video for the album’s title track. Directed by Connor Brashier (Kygo, Shawn Mendes), the video was shot at the Downtown Palace, a downtown Los Angeles theatre that dates back to the vaudeville era. As a crew rushes around preparing for the evening’s concert, Horan performs ‘The Show’, accompanying himself on piano – even as chaos begins to erupt around him.

Set against a hypnotic backdrop of swooning strings and poignant piano work, ‘The Show’ was the first song Horan worked on for the new album. The track reflects on the undeniably human desire to control the uncontrollable — then gently urges the listener to fully embrace life for all its messiness.

He wrote it late one summer night in 2020, after his tour in support of ‘Heartbreak Weather’ had been cancelled due to the pandemic. With most of his guitars stowed with his touring gear, he sat down at the piano and spontaneously composed a song that would come to define a whole new era of his career.

Built on a lush and radiant form of alt-pop, the album draws much of its mesmerising power from Horan’s ingenious use of harmonies — an element inspired by Crosby, Stills & Nash, Jackson Browne, and other members of the ’60s/’70s music scene in Laurel Canyon – the very same Los Angeles neighbourhood in which he has lived part-time for the past seven years.

You can stream or download the album here: https://niall.lnk.to/TheShow