Nigerian national caught for smuggling drugs by Hyderabad Narcotics Wing, deported

Police investigations revealed Nduka was illegally staying in India even after his passport and Visa was expired

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 September 2024, 04:05 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) who recently caught a Nigerian for smuggling of drugs, was deported in order to prevent the illegal activities.

The suspect, Ikeji Innocent Nduka (53) of Lagos Nigeria and staying in Bengaluru, came to Mumbai on a Tourist Visa about 25 years ago. He ran a small cloth business for a brief period in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru. However, he moved came to Hyderabad in May 2024 and started drug peddling before getting caught by the Punjagutta police.

Police investigations revealed Nduka was illegally staying in India even after his passport and Visa was expired. He was also hiding his actual identity by creating fake and fabricated identity to stay in India and fly back to his country as and when required without any hurdles.

H-NEW officials said a Movement Restriction Order was obtained from the FRRO Hyderabad to deport him to his country and he was kept in a detention centre. Further, the Emergency Travel document was also obtained from the Nigerian High Commission, New Delhi to facilitate his travel to his country

Nduka was deported to Nigeria from Chhatrapati’s Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on September 7. H-NEW urged citizens to refrain from the substance abuse and parents were advised to keep a watch on the activities of their children to ensure they do not fall prey to drugs.

Any information regarding drug abuse may be shared to H-NEW team on – 8712661601.