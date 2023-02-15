Nights remain colder than usual in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:24 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Photo:Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Nights continue to be colder than usual in Hyderabad though days remain warm. The city on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, showed data from the Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad.

In the last 24 hours till 8:30 on Wednesday, the minimum temperature plunged to 10.2 degrees Celsius at Ramachandrapuram and Patancheruvu, while Chandanagar, Rajendranagar, Secunderabad, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Alwal, Jubilee Hills, and Karwan witnessed temperatures fall below 15 degrees Celsius at night.

The IMD, in its five-day forecast, stated that mainly clear sky conditions would prevail, with maximum and minimum temperatures being around 34 and 17 degrees Celsius.