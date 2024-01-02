Nihal bowls SSGF Hyderabad to victory over Karnataka in Junior National Cricket League

Riding on impressive bowling by Nihal (4/15), SSGF Hyderabad juniors team registered a 41-run win over Karnataka juniors in the final of third edition of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Junior National Cricket League
Hyderabad: Riding on impressive bowling by Nihal (4/15), SSGF Hyderabad juniors team registered a 41-run win over Karnataka juniors in the final of third edition of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Junior National Cricket League, organised by School Sports & Games Federation (SSGF) at HotSpot Cricket Grounds, Chilkur, Hyderabad.
Batting first, Hyderabad side posted 127/7 in 20 overs with Phalguna and Dheeraj chipping in with 42 and 30 run knocks respectively. Later, Nihal helped his side bundle out Karnataka for 86 runs in 18.4 overs.
Brief Scores: Final: SSGF Hyderabad Junior 127/7 in 20 overs (Dheeraj 30, Phalguna 42; Manish Rathod 3/16) bt Karnataka Junior 86 in 18.4 overs (Nihal 4/15); Awards: Man of the Match (Final): Nihal; Player of the Tournament: Dheeraj; Best Batsman: Phalguna; Best Bowler: Arjun; Best Fielder: Sahaj, Ranjit; Best All-rounder: Mohammed Arshad, Best Wicket-Keeper: Sanjay; Game-Changer Award: Ajay; Emerging Player: Steven; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Dhairya.