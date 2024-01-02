Nihal bowls SSGF Hyderabad to victory over Karnataka in Junior National Cricket League

Riding on impressive bowling by Nihal (4/15), SSGF Hyderabad juniors team registered a 41-run win over Karnataka juniors in the final of third edition of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Junior National Cricket League

Victorious SSGF Hyderabad Jr team members with the winners trophy on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Riding on impressive bowling by Nihal (4/15), SSGF Hyderabad juniors team registered a 41-run win over Karnataka juniors in the final of third edition of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Junior National Cricket League, organised by School Sports & Games Federation (SSGF) at HotSpot Cricket Grounds, Chilkur, Hyderabad.

Batting first, Hyderabad side posted 127/7 in 20 overs with Phalguna and Dheeraj chipping in with 42 and 30 run knocks respectively. Later, Nihal helped his side bundle out Karnataka for 86 runs in 18.4 overs.

Brief Scores: Final: SSGF Hyderabad Junior 127/7 in 20 overs (Dheeraj 30, Phalguna 42; Manish Rathod 3/16) bt Karnataka Junior 86 in 18.4 overs (Nihal 4/15); Awards: Man of the Match (Final): Nihal; Player of the Tournament: Dheeraj; Best Batsman: Phalguna; Best Bowler: Arjun; Best Fielder: Sahaj, Ranjit; Best All-rounder: Mohammed Arshad, Best Wicket-Keeper: Sanjay; Game-Changer Award: Ajay; Emerging Player: Steven; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Dhairya.