Niharika Konidela returns to Instagram

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:45 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: Actress Niharika Konidela, who had taken a brief hiatus from social media, has reactivated her Instagram account after eight weeks.

Now that the ‘Oka Manasu’ actress is back on the social media platform, Nikharika says she learned three lessons from the break.

Posting a picture of herself, she wrote: “3 lessons I learnt from my 8 week long Instagram break: 1. The world didn’t end; 2. I didn’t really care what others were doing; 3. I actually feel refreshed and excited to post now.”

Known for her short films and movies, the actress took a sudden social media detox to everyone’s shock.

Rumours about her disconnection from Instagram caused quite a stir in Telugu tabloids.

Niharika, who has a very active Instagram account, keeps her followers interested with her engaging posts.

She is currently acting in a webseries and producing for the same.