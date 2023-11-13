| Niharikas Pink Elephant Pictures Llp Joins Hands With Shree Radha Damodar Studious For Their Production No 1

Niharika’s Pink Elephant Pictures LLP joins hands with Shree Radha Damodar Studious for their Production No. 1

Producer Niharika Konidela expressed her delight at expanding Pink Elephant Pictures from web series and short-films to their inaugural feature film

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:16 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: Niharika’s Pink Elephant Pictures LLP and Shree Radha Damodar Studios’ venture, referred to as Production No. 1 has just been launched. Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, witnessed a ceremonious puja, marking the commencement of this project.

The auspicious moment saw Varun Tej initiating the shoot with the clap for the muhurat shot, while Naga Babu operated the camera, and Venky Kudumula directed the first scene.

Also Read Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi deny this rumour about their wedding

The project boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sandeep Saroj, Yashwant Pendyala, Trinath Verma, Prasad Behara, Ishwar Rachiraju, Manikantha Parasu, Lokesh Kumar Parimi, Shyam Kalyan, Raghuvaran, Sivakumar Matta, Akshay Srinivas, Sharanya Suresh, Tejaswi Rao, Vishika, and Shanmuki Nagumanthri in pivotal roles.

Producer Niharika Konidela expressed her delight at expanding Pink Elephant Pictures from web series and short-films to their inaugural feature film, jointly produced with Sriradha Damodar Studios. Embracing this new endeavour with a sense of responsibility, she conveyed her confidence in the movie’s team and concept, hoping for audience support.

Yadu Vamsi, marking his directorial debut, emphasised the banner’s transition from concept-driven content to a full-length feature, introducing a significant number of new talents. He conveyed his determination to live up to the opportunity and sought the audience’s encouragement.

Anudeep, making a shift from a singer to a music director, shared his enthusiasm for composing songs for the film and acknowledged the trust placed in him by Niharika and the exceptional script narrated by Yadu Vamsi.

Cinematographer Raju Edurolu, in his second collaboration with Niharika, expressed gratitude for the compelling script and the chance provided by Vamsi, lauding the cast and crew.

Jayalakshmi of Shree Radha Damodar Studios thanked the actors, technicians, and Pink Elephant Banner, expressing confidence in the entertaining script narrated by director Vamsi.

The ceremony, steeped in tradition and optimism, marks the beginning of an exciting cinematic venture, promising fresh talent, captivating storytelling, and a fervent hope for support from the audience.

…