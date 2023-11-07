Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi deny this rumour about their wedding

The couple added that they would never compromise their private moments for financial gain.

Hyderabad: It can be challenging to differentiate between genuine news and fake news in this era of social media and online reporting. The news broke on Tuesday that Tollywood celebrities and newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were selling Netflix the rights to their wedding footage. The couple reportedly agreed to a deal for Rs. 8 crore with the OTT platform, as per several Telugu news websites.

However, Varun and Lavanya’s teams refuted the rumours and sent out an official statement. “The ongoing speculations around the OTT rights of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding are completely baseless and untrue. Requesting everyone not to believe in such rumours and spread them,” the statement read.

The couple added that they would never compromise their private moments for financial gain.

Varun and Lavanya had tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Italy and later hosted a star-studded reception in Hyderabad.