NIIMH Hyderabad signs MoU with Calicut University for conservation and digitization of Ayurvedic Manuscripts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 06:08 PM

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards preserving India’s cultural heritage, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tunjan Pandulipi Bhandar, Calicut University, Kerala, and the National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH), Hyderabad. The MoU aims to facilitate the conservation and digitization of Ayurvedic manuscripts housed at Tunjan Pandulipi Bhandar.

During the ceremony, all participants underscored the importance of preserving these manuscripts through concrete steps in conservation and digitization efforts.

Prof. Ravi Narayan Acharya, Director General of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, New Delhi, participated in the event via a video conference. Other key dignitaries at the event were Dr. M.K. Jayraj, Vice Chancellor of Calicut University, Dr. M. Nasir, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. E.K. Satish, Registrar, Advocate L.G. Lijish, Dr. Manju M.P., Director of Tunjan Pandulipi Bhandar, Prof. Dr. Shivadasan P, Prof. Dr. Jos T. Puthus, Prof Dr. Mohammad Hanifa K, and Dr. Goli Penchala Prasad, Assistant Director In-charge at NIIMH, Hyderabad.