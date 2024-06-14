WHO nominates Hyderabad-based NIIMH as Collaborating Centre

The NIIMH, which comes under Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, was earlier in Osmania Medical College (OMC) and was known as National Centre of Indian Medical Heritage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: In a unique achievement, the National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH) at Gaddiannaram, has been designated by World Health Organization (WHO) as WHO Collaborating Centre for “Fundamental and Literary Research in Traditional Medicine” for a period of four-years.

The institution is dedicated to documenting and showcasing medico-historical research in Ayurveda, Yoga Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, Homoeopathy, Biomedicine, and other related healthcare disciplines in India.

As a collaborating centre, the NIIMH will assist WHO in standardizing terminologies for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Sowa-Rigpa, and updating the Traditional Medicine Module-II for the Eleventh edition of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11). It will also support Member States in developing research methodologies for traditional medicine.

NIIMH houses more than 500 physical manuscripts, alongside the Medical Heritage Museum and Library, featuring rare books and manuscripts dating back to the 15th century AD. The Institute also publishes the Journal of Indian Medical Heritage.