NIIT University admissions open

Hyderabad: The NIIT University (NU) has announced admissions into its four-year programmes in BTech (Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Biotechnology, Communication and Computer Engineering, Data Science, and Cyber Security).

It also has announced admissions to four-year integrated MBA (Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Finance Banking & FinTech, Business Analytics, Communication & Media Studies, Digital & Social Media Marketing), and three-year BBA (Finance, Banking & Insurance, Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, Family Managed Business).

Due to Covid-19 pandemic situation, the NU Admissions Interaction Process (AIP) is being conducted online. To apply for the programmes, visit the website visit www.niituniversity.in.