Niloufer Hospital to guide new Paediatric ICUs

Hyderabad: In a novel initiative to improve mother and child healthcare services, the Telangana government has decided to add one more layer of high-end Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities for children below 16 years by establishing specialised Paediatric ICUs in all the 33 districts with a cost of Rs 86.90 crore.

As part of the initiative, the Niloufer Hospital will act as a centre of excellence that will be responsible to guide and nurture the upcoming 33 Paediatric ICUs (PICUs). The PICUs will complement the already existing Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs), the 24-hour ICU care facilities for newborns in all the major district hospitals across Telangana.

Overall, under PICUs initiative, the Health Department will be adding 1,326 additional paediatric beds out of which 396 will be dedicated ICU beds and the remaining 930 will be beds that provide oxygen support to children.

A total of six paediatric care units each with 32 beds and each developed at a cost of Rs 2.52 crore are coming up at district hospitals in Malkajgiri, Asifabad, Utnoor, Chityal, Badepally (Mahabubnagar) and Narsampet. The six PICUs with 32-bed capacity are being developed with a cost of Rs 15.16 crore.

In the remaining 27 district hospitals, the authorities are developing 42-bed PICUs with a total cost of Rs 71.74 crore. Each district hospital will have 42 beds out of which 30 beds will be dedicated to provide oxygen support while the remaining 12 beds in each district hospital will have ICU care facilities for sick children.

The 27 districts will have 1,134 additional paediatric beds that will be exclusively dedicated to providing high-end ICU care facilities to sick children below 16 years.

The 27 PICUs will be located in Bhadrachalam, Malakpet, Jagtial, Jangaon, Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Miryalguda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Bodhan, Godavarikhani, Sircilla, Kondapur, Sangareddy, Gajwel, Huzurnagar, Tandur, Wanaparthy, Bhongir and MGM Warangal.

“It’s the dream of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to provide quality high-end intensive care facilities to children from poor families. The ICU care facilities in all the 33 districts will be on a par with those available in corporate hospitals,” Health Minister T Harish Rao, while inaugurating a PICU at MGM Warangal on Thursday, said.

