Nimrat Kaur shares her excitement over ‘Dasvi’ being screened for Agra jail inmates

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:19 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Hyderabad: All eyes are on Nimrat Kaur ahead of her much-anticipated release of the year, ‘Dasvi’! While the leading actor has sure left a mark with her character glimpse in the trailer, her special screening for inmates of Agra jail has impressed everyone across the nation.

Nimrat Kaur, who essays a jailed politician’s wife-turned-CM in the film, has shot some of the crucial sequences in the Agra jail. The actor, along with Yami Gautam and Abhishek Bachchan, held a screening of the film, ‘Dasvi’, for the inmates of the Agra jail.

While sharing her excitement, Nimrat Kaur said, “It is for the first time that we have had a screening for inmates of a jail. Many had not seen a movie in 10-20 years. It was a bitter-sweet moment for all of us. The very prison plays a pivotal role in ‘Dasvi’, and we were so excited to show them our labour of love.”

Meanwhile, Nimrat Kaur is making noise for her impressive physical transformation in the film. The actor gained more than 15 kgs to get into the skin of her character, Bimla Devi. ‘Dasvi’ will have an OTT release on April 7.

