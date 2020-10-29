NIMS admissions: Last date for submission of hard copies Nov 2

The hard copy should be submitted to the Associate Dean, Academics-2, 2nd floor, Old OPD block, NIMS

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of hard copy of online application for admissions into BSc (Nursing) and BPT courses at the NIMS is November 2. The hard copy should be submitted to the Associate Dean, Academics-2, 2nd floor, Old OPD block, NIMS.

Candidates who have already submitted hard copy of the online application can check their application status by login into NIMS website www.nims.edu.in

