NIN notifies NCET for PG admissions

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad has released the notification to conduct an all-India Test, NIN Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission into two-year Master’s programmes MSc (Applied Nutrition) and MSc (Sports Nutrition) for the 2021-2023 session.

The MSc (Applied Nutrition) is conducted by the Institute while the MSc (Sports Nutrition) programme is supported by the Union Ministry of Youth and Sports. Of the 39 seats available in both the courses, one-third seats are reserved under State quota (for candidates of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) and the remaining seats are under the Central quota for candidates across the country other than Telangana and AP.

The notification and prospectus can be downloaded from NIN’s website at: https://icmrnin.aptonline.in/ICMRNIN/PDF/Notification.pdf . The applications have to be submitted online from by registering on the Institute’s website or by logging in on https://icmrnin.aptonline.in/ICMRNIN/Views/Application/NINRegistration.

The last date to submit the NCET applications online is August 31, with the test to be held online at designated centers in Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata, according to a press release.