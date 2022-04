Nine held with hash oil in Hyderabad

Published Date - 10:24 AM, Wed - 6 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and the OU police caught nine persons including two drug peddlers and seven customers and seized hash oil from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the team caught them at Tarnaka and found the two peddlers were bringing hash oil from various places and selling to customers.

