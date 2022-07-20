| Nine Year Old Girl Falls To Death From Building In Lb Nagar

Nine-year-old girl falls to death from building in LB Nagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 AM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl allegedly fell to her death from a building at Chandrapuri colony in LB Nagar on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the girl, a resident of Mathuranagar in LB Nagar, left her house saying she was going to a nearby provisions store. A little later, the child reached Chandrapuri colony and went into a building, from where she allegedly fell to her death.

The police, who checked CCTV footage, found that the girl went in an autorickshaw from her house and went into the building. The police have tracked down the auto driver and are questioning him.

