Niranjan Reddy questions Bandi’s yatra

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy sought to know from State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy as to why the BJP State unit was not demanding national status for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

Urging the BJP leaders to refrain from uttering blatant lies and misleading the people over Centre’s support for development of erstwhile Palamuru, the Minister said that during the 2014 election campaign in Palamuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured to take up PRLIS. “There has been no support from the Centre since then and the Telangana government took up the project,” he said.

In the wake of Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, the Minister posed a few questions to the BJP leader. He demanded that the BJP leader explain to the people about the Centre’s contribution, if any, towards development of Palamuru and then continue with his yatra.

The Upper Bhadra project, which would adversely affect the farming community in Palamuru and Nadigadda, was accorded national status, Niranjan Reddy said, adding that Telangana’s repeated appeals to accord national status to PRLIS were, however, not considered by the Centre.

“The BJP leaders here never question this blatant discrimination against Telangana. List out one major contribution by the Central government towards development erstwhile Palamuru,” Niranjan Reddy said.

It has been seven years but the Central Government did not address the Krishna water sharing disputes, he said. In the guise of setting up Krishna River Management Board, it was trying to deceive the people and take control of water resources in Telangana, he charged.

He reminded Kishan Reddy about his assurances to the farming community regarding procurement of paddy by the Centre in the Yasangi season. Similarly, Sanjay also made false promises but now both were politicising the issue, the Minister pointed out.

“Considering the plight of farmers, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to procure the entire paddy. BJP should be ashamed to take credit for the paddy procurement,” Niranjan Reddy said.

Jogulamba Temple in Alampur is fifth Shakti peetham and has lot a spiritual significance. Since it was under the control of Archaeology department, the State government was not in a position to take up any development works, he said.

The Chief Minister, he said, developed Yadadri Temple at a cost of Rs.1200 crore. “Can Kishan Reddy get Rs.500 crore sanctioned by Centre for development of Jogulamba temple?” the Minister asked. He further demanded that the BJP leaders obtain all clearances for the proposed Jogulamba barrage by the State government.

“For decades, the people of Gadwal, Kandanulu and Palamuru have been appealing for Gadwal – Macherla railway line. I dare Sanjay or Kishan Reddy to get this project approved and then continue with the yatra,” he said.

