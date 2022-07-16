Niranjan Reddy slams BJP for failing to seek assistance to Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:34 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: Tearing into the State BJP for defaming the TRS Government in the wake of heavy rains and flooding of pump house at Kaleshwaram Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy sought to know why the BJP-led Central Government does not extend assistance to the flood-affected Telangana while Gujarat gets immediate flood relief.

Stating that extremely heavy floods occurred in the Godavari basin in the last 500 years, the Agriculture Minister said both BJP and Congress parties sole agenda was to defame the TRS Government.

Generally, pump houses are constructed close irrigation projects due to technical reasons. However, due to floods and extremely heavy rains, pump houses get submerged. Unfortunately, the opposition parties were trying to derive political mileage by defaming the TRS Government even as flood situation in Godavari remains grim, he said.

“Why don’t the State BJP leaders write to Central Government to extend financial assistance to the flood-affected Telangana” Niranjan Reddy asked.

The Central Government has been discriminate towards Telangana in sanctioning projects and releasing funds. In addition to the undemocratic rule, the Central Government was also creating hurdles in development programmes being taken up by Telangana Government, he slammed.

“Despite Central Government’s lack of support and conspiracies, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is continuing all the welfare and development programmes. People are observing the BJP Government’s discriminationtowardsTelangana and will teach a befitting lesson to the party at the right time ” the Minister said.

Condemning the opposition parties cheap politics over natural calamities in the State, the Minister in a statement here on Friday said TRS Minister’s, MLAs and elected public representatives were monitoring the situation in their respective areas on hourly basis and coordinating the relief measures.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme was extended to 1.47 crore acres in the State so far. Rs.7, 372.56 crore was deposited into the accounts of 64.95 lakh farmers, he said adding the disbursement of investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme was nearing completion.