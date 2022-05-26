Nithin, Vaishnavi to lead Telangana State throwball teams

Published Date - 07:11 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: Nithin and Vaishnavi will lead the Telangana State’s boys and girls throwball teams respectively in the upcoming 27th Sub-Junior National Throwball Championship scheduled to be held at the DAV Public School, Safilguda, Hyderabad from May 28 to 30.

V Naveen Yadav, president of Telangana Throwball Association has announced the State teams on Thursday.

Teams:

Boys: Nithin (Captain), Tharun, Karthik, Omkar, Abbas, Mallesh, Rakesh, Trishank, Rajesh, Hemanth, Shankar, Akul, Sai Ram, Muhlan; Coach: Siddeshwar Reddy; Manager: Kiran Goud;

Girls: Vaishnavi (Captain), Shalini, Meghana, Spoorthy, Vishrutha, Sai Sree, Lavanya, Soumya, Jahnavi, Harika, Shruthi, Ananya, Nandini, Gooty Vidisha; Coach: Kiran Chary; Manager: Charan Kumar.

