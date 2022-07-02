Niti Aayog lauds Telangana Ayush Department’s Covid management

Published Date - 10:19 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: The union government’s premier policy think tank NITI Aayog has lauded the Telangana Department of Ayush for its quick and effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a compendium of Ayush-based practices from States and union Territories for containing and managing the Covid-19 outbreak released on Saturday, NITI Aayog said the Department of Ayush had acted quickly and participated in surveillance, tracing, strategizing for minimizing spread and developed State-specific Ayush preventive and management protocols.

In addition, the report says, the State ensured quick preparation and distribution of preventive medicines and converted Ayush teaching hospitals to quarantine centres and level-1 isolation centres.

The Department of Ayush took an active part in implementing Ayush protocols of prevention and treatment for Mucormycosis infection too, it says.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday tweeted about the report, pointing out that NITI Aayog had lauded the Department of Ayush for its handling of the pandemic.

The report mentions that 80 Ayush doctors and 50 Pharmacists participated in telemedicine services for day-to-day health status monitoring of home isolated COVID-19 cases. Other initiatives mentioned in the compendium include the State government initiating an integrated clinical study for the treatment of black fungus through Ayurveda and allopathy at two facilities on 137 patients apart from advising Unani medicines for management of COVID-19 and Mucormycosis.

Also lauding the virtual training provided to all Ayush practitioners on hospital preparedness and Ayush protocols, the report adds that many awareness programmes based on Ayush guidelines for prevention, mitigation and management of COVID-19 were largely propagated on mass media and social media.