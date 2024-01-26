Nitin’s upcoming project titled ‘Robinhood’, makers unveil title through glimpse video

Directed by Venky Kudmula, the movie will feature music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: Nitin‘s upcoming film has been officially titled ‘Robinhood,’ and the makers have unveiled an enticing glimpse of the title reveal on YouTube.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the esteemed banner of Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Robinhood’ promises to be an exciting project in Tollywood.

Watch the video here: