| Four Minutes And 30 Seconds Thats How Long It Took Devi Sri Prasad To Compose Srivalli

Four minutes and 30 seconds: That’s how long it took Devi Sri Prasad to compose ‘Srivalli’

In the inaugural episode of the music series 'Behind the Beats' by Filmy, the makers of 'Srivalli' break down each step that went into making of the chartbuster tune starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana.

By ANI Published Date - 05:26 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Mumbai: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP, who won the National Award for ‘Pushpa’, spent all of four minutes and 30 seconds to come up with the film’s superhit song ‘Srivalli’. But it took lyricist Raqueeb Alam a lot more time to find the words to translate the song and make it the mega-hit that it is in Hindi.

In the inaugural episode of the music series ‘Behind the Beats’ by Filmy, the makers of ‘Srivalli’ break down each step that went into making of the chartbuster tune starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana. The 12-minute episode sees DSP and Alam share the joys and challenges, highs and lows encountered while bringing this sensational song to life.

A bi-monthly YouTube series, ‘Behind the Beats’ by Filmy – the entertainment channel of NEWJ – takes viewers on an extraordinary journey behind the scenes of timeless songs, exploring the creative process and the untold stories of the music industry’s brilliant minds. Upcoming episodes featuring exclusive interviews with composers, singers, lyricists and choreographers will see the Filmy team unravel the magic behind the making of iconic songs like Kumar Sanu’s ‘Dheere Dheere’ and ‘Dholida’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Filmy is a one-stop destination for all things entertainment. From exclusive interviews to behind the scenes, celebrity spotting to the latest in pop-culture, the entertainment channel by NEWJ has it all.