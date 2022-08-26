Hyderabad: Telugu film actor Nithin likely to join BJP, to meet JP Nadda on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:34 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: Telugu film actor Nithin is likely to join the BJP since he is meeting the party national president JP Nadda in Novotel hotel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Saturday evening.

Nadda is arriving at the city in the afternoon to take part in a public meeting organized by the party at Hanamkonda Arts College to mark the wrapping up of the third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ undertaken by the party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

After addressing the public meeting, Nadda will reach the hotel where Nithin is expected to meet him. A message was also communicated to him in this regard asking him to reach the hotel on Saturday evening.

Apart from Nithin, Nadda is likely to meet various leaders at the hotel and discuss the steps to be taken for strengthening the party on all fronts in the State.